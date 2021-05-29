By Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the removal of the immunity clause in the constitution so as to ensure equality of all persons before the law. It equally asked for the creation of new states namely, Southern Kaduna/Kataf/Gurara, Cross River North, Okun, Okigwe and Oke-Ogun.

Noting that the secularity of Nigeria be maintained and proper definition of residency and indigene rights, CAN which is the umbrella body of Christian organizations in the country, made serious case for the empowerment of Nigerian women through education and inheritance.

Presenting the body’s memorandum at the Zonal Public Hearing of Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Enugu Centre, National Legal Director and Public Affairs, Mrs. Comfort Chigbue, said the body equally demands the confederation of independent regions or a federation of states or regions.