Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked states government that are yet to lift the ban on religious gathering, particularly the churches, to do so as quickly as possible or expect unfriendly reactions from the churches.
CAN, specifically, appealed to the Lagos, Ogun and other state governments where churches are still under lockdown to relax it for God’s sake.
Its President, Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, declared that enough of enough, insisting that the continued lockdown order on the places of worship is no longer acceptable and reasonably justified.
He was unhappy that despite the directive given by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 with regards to the re-opening of places of worship nationwide, some states like Lagos and Ogun are yet to allow worship places, especially churches, to be reopened. “What sin have the places of worship committed?,” he asked.
He reminded the states that the leadership of CAN had agreed with the government on the need to close down the places of worship, economy, schools and every other facet of life during the early days of the pandemic in February/March.
“But with the reopening of the economy, especially the markets, both organised and the unorganised markets, along with the reopening airports and schools, the closure of churches anywhere in the country is no longer tenable and acceptable.
“In what way are the opened and road side markets more organised than the church which warranted their opening? Is it not our members in the places of worship that do go to markets and other sectors that are reopened? Why are they allowed to go to markets and disallowed from going to places of worship? Is it because the marketers cannot contact the virus in the markets and airports?,” he asked.
CAN, however, suggested that, while the government and other relevant stakeholders are working hard to get cure for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church too has a role to play by seeking for divine solutions to the pandemic.
It added: “As much as we believe that COVID-19 deserves attention, it’s our belief that the affected state governments would not turn a deaf ear to our quest but allow worship to return to places of worship.”
It concluded with a prayer that God should bless Nigeria richly and protect its citizens from the coronavirus pandemic.
