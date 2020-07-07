Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked states government that are yet to lift the ban on religious gathering, particularly the churches, to do so as quickly as possible or expect unfriendly reactions from the churches.

CAN, specifically, appealed to the Lagos, Ogun and other state governments where churches are still under lockdown to relax it for God’s sake.

Its President, Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, declared that enough of enough, insisting that the continued lockdown order on the places of worship is no longer acceptable and reasonably justified.