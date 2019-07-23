John Adams, Minna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, has appealed to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to appoint more Christian politicians into his cabinet to ensure balance.

The state chairman of CAN, Rev. Mathias Echioda made the call in Minna while x-raying the appointments so far made by the governor. He explained in a press statement that the leadership of CAN has met with Christian politicians in the state and resolved to work and partner with the administration towards enhancing speedy development of the state.

“Christians in politics were also enjoined to be more united and work as a team for the growth and development of the state as indispensable stakeholders,” he said.

He lauded the appointment of Mrs. Mary Noel Berje as Chief Press Secretary.

He expressed confidence that it would enhance good governance, peaceful co-existence, and growth of the state. He said that the association would continue to pray for the success of Governor Bello and his team as well as for those who will come on board as government constitutes its cabinet.