From Gyang Bere, Jos

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has donated foodstuffs and other relief materials to victims of attacks in Miango chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of the state

Chairman of Plateau State chapter of the association, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, presenting the items yesterday in Miango, said the gesture was to cushion the hardship being faced by victims.

Some villages in Miango were recently attacked where scores were killed and many others injured. The attackers also razed down many houses and destroyed crops on farmlands in 39 communities of the chiefdom.

Lubo said that the items donated might not replace what the people had lost, but the gesture was to identify with them.

The chairman said the gesture would also bring succour to the affected persons.The chairman said the items were p from various blocs of the association in the state. Lubo advised the people against taking laws into their hands and urged them to be vigilant at all times.

