From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dragged the Minister of Industry, Trade and Industry before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, where it is seeking the striking down of some sections of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

Also joined in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2022 is the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Already, hearing in the suit has been fixed for June 20, by Justice Inyang Ekwo, after counsel to the plaintiff, Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), informed the court that all the court processes, including the originating summons, have been filed and served on the defendants.

CAN specifically frowned at sections 839 (1) & (2) of the law, which empowers the Corporate Affairs Commission to suspend trustees of an association (in this case, the church).

According to the new law, ”Section 839 (1) empowers the Commission to suspend trustees of an association and appoint interim managers to manage the affairs of the association, where it reasonably believes that- (a) there is or has been misconduct, mismanagement in the administration of the association.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The senior lawyer prayed the court for a date for adoption of the processes filed.

Counsel to the first defendant (CAC), Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), also informed the court that he had filed a notice of preliminary objection to the plaintiff’s originating summons and a written address.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

After hearing the submissions of counsel in the matter, except the second defendant, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who was not represented in court, Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter till June 20 for hearing of both the preliminary objection and the substantive matter.

The judge also ordered that hearing notice be served on the second defendant to make representation in court on the matter.