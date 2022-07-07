From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has endorsed the candidacy of an Abuja-based lawyer, Chief Joe Gadzama, for the presidential election of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

To this end, the General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Daramola, was directed to convey the decision to the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) and other stakeholders so they can support the emergence of Joe Gadzama as NBA President.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, confirmed that the endorsement was ratified by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of CAN at its recent meeting in Ibadan.

He recalled Gadzama’s regular support for CAN, especially in the quest to exempt churches from the controversial Company’s Allied Matters Act (CAMA), and that CAN have resolved to be praying for his success.

“He (Gadzama) has solicited CAN’s support and we have accepted and adopted him as the candidate for the election. We hereby request that CLASFON adopt him as a candidate as well.

“Joe Gadzama is that one man that has rendered unequivocal services to the Christian body in Nigeria and the time has come for us to reciprocate this gesture of his”, the CAN’s General Secretary stated.

He also added that Joe Gadzama is the Lead Counsel for CAN in the suit filed against the CAC calling for the exemption of churches from the public institutions that the government can be monitoring and supervising.

