Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imo State chapter, has outlined reasons for supporting George Obiozor to lead the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Chairman of the association, Eches Divine Eches, in a chat with Daily Sun in Owerri, yesterday, said CAN and South East were involved from the beginning and supported the process for three reasons, including peace and prosperity of Ndigbo.

“We settle for Obiozor’s pedigree which, of course, you don’t buy in the market. People talk about age, you don’t talk about age, what we expect as Ndigbo is people that will lead us from where we are, from the position of complainants to the position of action.

“The position where we felt were marginalised to the position where we can negotiate side by side with other ethnic nationalities and again, we expect him to build bridges across the nation with other tribes and work among the Ndigbo for peace and prosperity,” Eches said.