Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering immediate release of the duo of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Rtd. Colonel Sambo Dasuki and the publisher of Sahara reporters, Omoyele Sowore, as mandated by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement, described the gesture as a Christmas gift to Nigerians and a pointer to a new dawn for Nigerian democracy.

He said: “We are very happy with the decision of the Federal government to release the duo of former NSA and the publisher of Saharareporters, Omoyele Sowore, as mandated by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“We appreciate the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for his intervention and counsel. This particular action of the government is commendable and an indication that Nigerian democracy is experiencing a new dawn.

“As long as the Federal government continue to respect the rule of law and the Constitution, CAN will continue to work with it to ensure peace and stability in the polity. Additionally, we will not cease to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and his team for a successful tenure in office. Nigeria should be a pace setter for the continent in everything good, being the giant of Africa in the abundance of human and material resources.”