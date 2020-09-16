Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the respect he has continued to accord the Church as well as his efforts at entrenching peace, good governance and security of lives and property.

The umbrella body of all Christians also lauded Ugwuanyi for promoting love and unity among adherents of different religious beliefs in Enugu State without discrimination.

Speaking when the newly elected and appointed leaders of CAN in the state visited Governor Ugwuanyi, alongside the five bloc leaders and youth and women leaders, the new Chairman, Emmanuel Edeh, said the governor’s resolve in demonstrating that Enugu is in the hands of God has no limitation.

Edeh, who described Ugwuanyi as a peace-loving governor, said: “Enugu is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria today. We have come to assure you that CAN under the new leadership shall continue to work harmoniously with you.

“CAN has been known for peaceful relationship with you and the state and our predecessors have worked peacefully with you and handed-over the peace to us.

“We shall not fail rather we shall improve and we shall, as always, be partners in moving Enugu State forward.”

The new leadership of the Christian body reassured the governor of their unalloyed duty to continue to support his administration with prayers and inform their members to contribute in any Godly manner that can promote peace and good governance in the state.