From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed determination and commitment to part-take and properly position its members on the right path to fully participate in the political activities that would culminate in 2023 general elections.

To this end, CAN said it has inaugurated a Committee on Political Strategy and Action that comprises of eminent personalities that would help the umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria achieve their aim.

CAN President, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, disclosed the information in his remarks delivered at the 3rd Abuja Archdiocesan General Assembly meeting held at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja, on Thursday.

He said the responsibility of the Committee is mobilize and encourage Christians to participate in politics and other activities that would legitimately produce quality leaders in Nigeria and beyond.

He said the Committee recommended that all Churches must have a Directorate of Politics and Governance which will provide training on Christian values for the right character, capacity and competence to participate in politics and take up public offices.

The CAN President added: “The Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja has shown leadership in this area by establishing the Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) since 1994 with clear thematic areas that include Human Rights Protection, Human Capital Development, Democracy Monitoring and Civic Education. I pray that the Lord will enable this Archdiocese to sustain the good vision of this commission.”

He thus appealed to Abuja Catholic Archdiocese to continue to collaborate with other denominations in raising Christians that would engage in politics as witnesses of Jesus Christ. “I say so because the Catholic church has abundance of materials and experience for such education and training.

“Now that a good percentage of member-churches has demonstrated sufficient interest in setting up directorates, arms or departments like JDPC, I pledge that CAN will provide the platform for such collaboration through its Directorate of National Issues and Social Welfare, of which the Catholic Church is a member.”

He lamented the increasing drop in perception of Nigerians in comity of nations, and challenged Nigerians to participate in the forthcoming general elections so they can use the opportunity to vote for persons with competence and capacity to pull Nigeria out of the dungeon of underdevelopment and backwardness.

He added: “The image of Nigeria has gone so low that every citizen is perceived as either a thief or a begger who has nothing to offer. But this is not true. It is our individual and collective responsibility to negate such perception by conducting ourselves in our daily lives (both private and public) in the light of the values that we learnt from our Lord, Jesus Christ.

“Those of us who engage in partisan politics must remember that we need to provide leadership in showing these right values so that we can influence good governance that will bring about a peaceful and prosperous nation.”