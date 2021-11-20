From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The former minister of information, Chief Professor Jerry Gana has tasked the newly elected official of the Nasarawa state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, to give good leadership with integrity, reliable dependable, good virtue and avoid distractions that would bring about disunity among Christians in the state.

Prof. Jerry Gana who is the Chairman of the event made the disclosure on Saturday during the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected officials at the Lafia square, saying the new officials are empowered for the next few years to make changes and create an enabling environment for all the Christians in the state.

“you are going to be looking after the affairs in nasarawa state, things are going to be different, things are going to be done in a way that pleases the people.”

Giving the historic challenges facing the in this axis, prof. Gana said God will give them the insight to receive extraordinary anointing for good leadership because they are excercing the autthority under the Holy Spirit.

He therefor charged them to be leaders that loves God with their heart, strength and might and pray God to give them the grace to love their neighbours as themself.

“leaders must lead by example because we want you to be so well marked out and those who love God and are loyal to God’s commandments.” he said.

Speaking immediately after the swearing in, CAN chairman, Nasarawa chapter, very Rev. Sunday A. Emma PhD disclosed that the Theme of the Inauguration is “IN TIMES LIKE THIS…” adding that the phrase depicts the precarious times that we are in Nigeria.

“It depicts the deplorable situation of our country and the hard times that we are all going through, It is a time we are all wondering and asking ourselves how we got here? A time when a great majority of our country men and women are losing faith in their aspirations.” he said.

He said the Nigeria leaders appear to be in short supply of ideas on how to mend this country together and make life better for the people, while promising not to stand on the side of Christians alone but to the side of every oppressed Nigerian.

“We are on the side of the victims of injustice We are on the side of the poor, the sick, the dejected, the downtrodden and even Nigerians who desires a better life in a better Nigeria.” he stated.

He therefor call on all stakeholders in the state and outside to assist the chapter financially so as to enable them run their programmes as put in place for the good of the body of Christ in the State.

He therefore, on behalf of this Executive Council, declared their acceptance to serve to best of their various capacities.

Speaking as the guest speaker, is the governor of Nasarawa state Engr. Abdullahi Sule, ably represented by the Senior Special Adviser on youth and sport, Hon. Yakubu Kwanta stated appreciated the association for creating an avenue like this to bring Christians together to add value to the people of Nasarawa state.

Gov. However, call on the people of Nasarawa state to pray for the leadership of the association while pledging the sum of 10 million to further assist in piloting the affairs of the association in the state.

Daily Sun reports that Very Rev. Sunday A Emmah PhD was inaugurated as CAN Chairman, Nasarawa chapter, Rev. Dr. Samson Kyuni Chuga, Vice Chairman, very Rev. Fr. Alfred Azige, CAN state secretary, pst. Femi Momoh, CAN, state assistant Chairman, Sup. Apostle Samson Osuo, CAN state Treasurer, Nasarawa state to serve for four years tenure.

Daily Sun also reports that the programme had in attendance senator Godia Akwashiki, former senator Patricia Akwashiki, Former House of Reps member, Dr. Joseph Kigbu, Rev. Dr. Israel Akanji, chairman North Central, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, CAN chairman Kaduan and 19 Northern state among others.

