On November 6, Anambra State will be tense as the people go to the poll to elect a successor to Governor Willy Obiano, whose two terms of office ends in January. Already the atmosphere pervading the state in recent times has been that of shock and great trepidation following unusual kind of violence that descended on this once peaceful state, taking lives of many people including prominent personalities.

Heightened activities of unknown gunmen and intentions by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stall the poll have contributed in no small measure to the atmosphere of uncertainty hovering over the state. By last account IPOB has threatened to declare a sit at home order which from what observers have seen is capable of affecting turnout of voters significantly, if eventually it is carried through. The federal government has said come rain, come shine, the poll must go on. The position meets public expectations and the reason is simple: tied to the poll are constitutional provisions which stipulate periods within which elections must hold.

Non-adherence to the Electoral Act would throw up constitutional hiccups, which may worsen whatever may be the issues on ground. It will also serve as incentive for others to pull the country through another cycle of bobfire. No one will desire to see such a fate visited on his children. Secessionist agitation is legal the world over, never mind what we do here and the unnecessary high level of phobia we see on display, its resolution cannot be by war alone. It can be accepted or resolved under a very peaceful order, that is if brain and understanding were allowed to take the front seat, which has not been the case in our situation in couple of years past this issue took a different turn.

Our appeal would be to all parties in the conflict to give peace a chance and allow the election hold under a very peaceful atmosphere. Things may not be looking good, but there is enough time to make for deeper consultations that may lead to fruitful resolutions of whatever is the crux of the disagreement. The intention of the Federal Government to «overwhelm» the theatre with security personnel is definitely an option but it ought to have been preceded by behind the scene contacts and consultations. Nothing is wrong with this approach, after all Americans demonized the Talibans, fought and killed them but when the cost of maintaining peace became too high and a withdrawal inevitable they went into negotiations with the same people using third parties.

The Buhari administration came riding high on efficacy of force. More than six years in power, events would have convinced him of the limitations of the option. Governor Obiano would have been encouraged to do what he ought to do long before now, identifying local leaders of possible trouble spilling groups and talking them into peace for his own good too.

From the look of things he didn›t; the abdication may be too costly for the people even though we wish and pray against further deterioration of peace in the state. As observed earlier, wishes are not enough; something more practical and pragmatic would have to be undertaken. Obiano knows what is being suggested and he has the men to push and get things beautifully turned around within 48 hours.

The clergy and traditional rulers must be mobilized, traditional rulers know how to bring immediate calm to their domains when the right consultation is made. The state government has the choice, it must see it and must deploy it. The federal government deploying high number of security personnel is not ideal especially in the case of democratic elections but it has become very expedient in this particular instance given the level of threat which largely seems orchestrated, given that Anambra has been very peaceful until the eve of this election. Again, Ndigbo are not known for the kind of brigandage being put on show in the state. Igbo don’t kill each other, the youths may be off cuff once in a while but not in the dimension and manner we have witnessed in Anambra State recently. This must have been as a result of efforts to please and to prove one’s over rated relevance. The stakes around the presidential election in 2023 is also very high already, Anambra naturally is under focus.

This is the angle that is making a lot of people suspicious of the huge presence of security personnel. Ordinarily it ought to be for good given what barbarians among us are doing to human lives. If intentions are noble, the massive deployment of troops will be a wise decision but if the objective is sinister, it will lead to an anti-climax that will leave the state badly bruised, Igbo nation terribly hurt and the nation will be the worse for it. This is where the fear about the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) comes into focus. The electoral body has not been very vociferous in the Anambra election as it has been in similar kind of poll elsewhere. It was alert and stringent in Edo and Ondo governorship elections, warning, threatening and explaining what will happen.

In the Anambra case currently on hand, the electoral body has been lukewarm in its attitude. Fears were heightened when it said it is introducing new gadgets which it has not given to wide explanations. From there we heard the election materials were to be kept safe in Imo State with a governor whose ascension to power under the ruling party still evokes tinges of controversy. It is not clear if the electoral body denied the report even if it has done so, the fact that the story broke out and shortly after massive killings erupted in Anambra should naturally raise some concerns. For those who are vast in our kind of politics the development could be more than a happenstance. If INEC insists it isn’t then it better not be. INEC owes the citizens the obligation to prove that assertion wrong by superlative conduct of the November 6 governorship poll. All eyes are watching.

There is still time for INEC to call the candidates and speak sense to them. If it has done so before now it should do so again this week. After all a stitch in time they say saves nine. No amount of consultations will be too much and no volume of funds expended would amount to waste. We should spend to have peace. INEC be thorough in ballot paper distributions, clear and universal instructions, it should be well understood the conditions votes can be nullified. Many anticipate foul play on this score with opponent’s stirring up problems in opponents areas or their strongholds with hope to reap from it during a rerun.

Finally large troop deployment may turn out counter productive if clear but civil enough instructions are not passed to the contingents going to Anambra or are already there. They should not constitute obstruction to voters or agents of harbingers of threats and fear. Security personnel should not get involved in electoral disagreements. They should never stop accredited party agents from entering locations necessary for their work on behalf their parties. In one sentence the instruction should be very, very clear. Security should be after manifest hoodlums.

Saadi Hirazi made a statement I like. He said: “A noble heart will refuse the happiness built on the misfortune of others.” This fine principle works in climes were people’s consciences are alive and pure but not where we “civilized bodies and barbarous SOULS.” In the Anambra election, many dead souls are into the mix. I know this. Even then we the good ones have a responsibility to sprinkle them with the blood of Sprinkling which destroys the destroyer. President Buhari, Anambra holds out many things, to pass the test, is a task that must be done…

