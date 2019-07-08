Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it is already seeking ways to address the feud between the Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo.

Dakolo, who is the wife of a popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo, in a video released few weeks ago accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her some years ago as a minor.

Acting General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Daramola, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, appealed to both parties to sheath their swords and stop the media war in the interest of the Church and for the greater glory of God.

He said that the association was deeply disappointed with the manner some Nigerians handled the matter.

Daramola, also accused some people of hiding under the rape scandal against the COZA pastor to attack the body of Christ.

“It is disheartening how some commentators and columnists have been insulting the Body of Christ in Nigeria as a result of this incident.

“Like we have earlier stated, it doesn’t matter who is involved, rape is ungodly and reprehensible. But we have resisted the temptation to jump into conclusion since a body like ours will be expected to have uncovered the truth about any matter before making public statements and not base its position merely upon media reports.”he said.