Kogi State chapter of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) and it’s counterpart in Jamatul Nasri Islam has organised a joint seminar on the need for political actors to cultivate the habit of the fear of God in their conducts throughout the election so that there will be no bloodshed or loss of lives and property in the election.

They also urged INEC, security agencies and the state government to create an enabling environment for the peaceful conduct of the election.

At at the seminar with the theme: “ The Fear of God as Panacea To A Peaceful And Transparent Election”, they enjoined INEC, police and the state government to let the fear of God guide their actions before and after the election.

The state CAN Chairman Bishop John Ibenu, in his paper, described the fear of God as the most important to mankind as without it, one cannot please God and be upright.

He attributed many problems bedevilling the country today to sins against God and humanity, calling on politicians, INEC, security agencies, especially police to toe the line of righteousness.

The Bishop admonished individuals connected to the election to make a choice between using the opportunity and their positions to serve God and humanity on the day of the election.