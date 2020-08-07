Fred Ezeh, Abuja and Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Jama’atu Nasiru Islam JNI and Mayiti Allah Cattle Breeders Association are to synegise to end the protracted killings in Southern Kaduna.

Executive Secretary, NCPC and Chairman of CAN, Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, who stated this in a statement, yesterday, described the killings in Southern Kaduna as unfortunate and urged stakeholders to stop apportioning blames and work collectively to arrest the situation and save lives and property.

He called on people in the affected communities, particularly the indigenous people of Southern Kaduna, to remain calm and report to relevant security agencies any suspicious activities or persons working to unleash terror or undermining the peace and security of the people.

This is as Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, asked the Federal Government to urgently find solution to recurring violence between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups of Benue and Taraba states.

He said the crisis has plunge the people into greater and greater poverty, while youths seem to look forward to the next crisis having no employment options.

Kaigama spoke at Women Interfaith Peace building Initiative (WIPI) Conference, organised by the Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management (FPHCM), with the theme “Tiv and Jukun Women: Veritable instruments in the search for peaceful co-existence” in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the tensed relationship between the two groups, and the lingering crisis could keep investors away from positively exploiting the cultural heritage and the gifts of nature abundantly endowed to them in the areas they inhabit.

He urged elder statesmen and political leaders, including retired Lt-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd) and Senator George Akume, among others, to intervene and calm the nerves of the aggrieved ethnic groups even as he stressed the importance of women in restoring peace to troubled areas.

Catholic Bishop of Jalingo, Most. Revd. Charles Hammawa, in his remarks, admonished Christians to maintain peace with all men as much as possible. He also urged women to rise up and contribute their quota to building trust and acceptance in the society.

Represented by Rev. Fr. Peter Kamai of the Veritas University, he said: “In pursuing growth and development, the role played by women is crucial. In places affected by conflict, women suffer enormously. Yet, time and time again, it has proven that women can and are the agents and catalysts of change who make a durable peace possible.”