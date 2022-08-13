From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has frowned on the growing complaints by Christian students in some tertiary institutions in some parts of Nigeria where schools management has failed to provide them with space for worship as being done to their Muslim counterparts.

It noted that, though, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu had requested all Governing Councils of Federal Government institutions of higher learning to, without delay, ensure that Christians have space to build chapels where they would worship freely, the ministerial directive has not been fully adhered to in some parts of the country.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement, confirmed that letters have been sent to zonal and state chairmen of CAN directing them to collate and submit the names of public institutions that still practise discriminatory policies against Christians in their domains.

The national leadership of CAN also assured Nigerians of its commitment to work peacefully with all stakeholders to ensure that every religious group enjoys equality in the safety and accessibility of spaces allocated to them by relevant authorities.