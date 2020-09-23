Cross River State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended Governor Ben Ayade for what it described as his welfarist and inclusive governance.

Making the commendation during a courtesy visit to the governor in Calabar, leader of the delegation and CAN Chairman, OkonEkpenyong said Ayade’s re-election for a second term in office was a howling endorsement of his industrialisation policy.

He lauded the governor for his development strides in the last five years and his continuous support for CAN.

Ekpenyong said CAN was grateful for the governor’s “commitment and continuous support to CAN.

“Let me also say your election was an endorsement of your industrialisation drive, welfarist and inclusive governance approach.

“For us, this meeting is apt and timely because it affords us the opportunity to say thank you and commend you for the giant strides and development of the state.

“Your passionate resolve to put Cross River on the map of Nigeria as a leading state in both infrastructure and human development, especially from our tour of the Ayade Industrial Park, is worthy of note,” he said.

Ekpenyong, who was accompanied by the retired bishop of Calabar Metropolitan Arch-Diocese, Joseph Ukpo, Senior Special Adviser to Governor Ayade on Religious Matters, Bob Etta, as well as other CAN members, thanked the governor for his proactive safety measures in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also acknowledged the role played by the governor in the Christian body’s quest for a secretariat.

The association, therefore, reaffirmed its continuous support and prayers for Governor Ayade as he strives to deliver more developmental projects for the people.

Ayade thanked the delegation for its support and said: “I would like to thank you for the great support, the way and manner you came out to support me and campaign for me. I want to specially acknowledge your address which emphasised on the most essential essence of government and describing my government as welfarist.”

Disclosing why his administration is more focused on the people and at the same time, prioritising industrialisation, the governor said: “A government can build more infrastructure, skyscrapers, award contracts to multinationals that will take billions back to their countries and leave behind a very beautiful city with the best of roads while the people are poor and hungry.

When the emphasis is not on the people, you would have failed in your constitutional, spiritual and moral obligation as governor.

“So, it is against that understanding and background that our administration is more focused on the people and because I come from a background that has a clear understanding of poverty, because I have also seen wealth at a very early age, I know the difference.”