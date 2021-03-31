From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for promoting religious and social cohesion in the state.

The association also commended the governor’s careful review of the education policies of the previous administration of Governor Rauf Aregvesola which has drastically reduced tensions in public schools.

The Christian body commended the Osun governor’s leadership in the handling of critical sectors of the state.

Pastor Elijah Fagbile, CAN’s second Vice Chairman, who also doubles as the minister in charge of the Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim, Oke-Atan Ile-Ife, made the remarks while speaking with the media team of the Osun Civic Engagement Office.

‘It is noteworthy that Governor Oyetola’s achievements in the education sector, especially his careful review of education policy are indeed a welcome development. Such a bold initiative salvaged the state from religious tension created by the last administration’s education policies,’ he noted.

Fagbile also commended the performance of the Oyetola administration in the area of health, security, agriculture and infrastructure which have experienced boosts.

He also noted that religious leaders would continue to instill in the minds of their congregations the need to frequently observe COVID-19 guidelines after taking the vaccine.

In their separate remarks, the minister in charge of the Apostolic Church Nigeria, Okesoda, Pastor Michael Enapodia and Pastor Matthew Adejumo of Christ Apostolic Church, Moore, commended the efforts of the Oyetola administration in improving the lives of citizens.

They stressed that strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols was the safest means to avert community transmission.

Also speaking during the sensitisation, the minister in charge of the Cathedral Church of St. Philip, Ayetoro Very Rev Samson Awoyode and Venerable Thomas Osunniyi of St Peter’s Anglican Church, Iremo Ile-Ife, appreciated the government’s proactive approach towards the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, charged the people of the state not to relent in taking responsibility towards the containment of the pandemic, noting that the disease was real and still much around.

Oyintiloye also attested to the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine. He added that the ongoing vaccination was in the best interest of people’s heath..