Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has debunked media reports that it was backing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on allegation of receiving N90 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for 2019 elections.

CAN, at the weekend, came under public attack, both on social and traditional media, following the visit of its leaders and its position on alleged corruption case against the vice president.

CAN President, Samson Olasupo, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, by his media aide, Bayo Oladeji, insisted that CAN visit to the Presidential Villa was misinterpreted.

He insisted that CAN never endorsed corruption nor exonerated anyone, including the vice president, of corruption because it lacked the constitutional power to do that.

The CAN president confirmed that they visited the Osinbajo last Friday to hear his side of the story instead of rushing to press to condemn him or throw weight behind him.

“There was no law that is against our action. At Presidential Villa, we had extensive discussion with the vice president and he told us his story. He said the allegation against him was baseless and should be treated as ‘rubbish’.

“Not only that, he told us that he was going to pursue the matter legally to prove his innocence. Thereafter, we assured him that if he is proven innocent, then we throw our weight behind him. We prayed for him and Nigeria, and urged him to continue to serve Nigeria with clean hands.”