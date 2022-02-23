From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) will on Thursday during its 67th National Executive Committee meeting in ,Owerri the Imo State capital deliberate on Nigeria’s most crucial problems.

Addressing newsmen, State chairman of CAN, Divine Eches informed that 105 clerics including the National chairman ,Samson Ayokunle would be in attendance.

Also,part of the issues to be discussed is the problems as it concerns the churches in Nigeria. The clerics according to Eches are meeting in Imo State for the first time.

He said “Imo is hosting CAN for the first time, and this is very significant to us, especialy as it is coming under my ledership, I have brought CAN to limelight and I thank the executive governor for hosting us.

” We have 105 clerics who would be at a close door meeting with the leasership of CAN to deliberate on Nigeria’s insecurity challenges,spiritual wellbeing of the church,political situation in the country and others.

Eches also disclosed that the constitution of CAN which allows for a 5 years tenure of the leadership of CAN would also be in discuss even as he encourage politicians to emulate the association on its tenure duration.