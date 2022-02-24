From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) will today meet in Owerri, Imo State, for its 67th National Executive Committee, where it also plans to deliberate on the political and security challenges facing Nigeria.

Imo State chairman of CAN, Divine Eches, at a press conference, yesterday, said 105 clerics including the National Chairman of the Christian body, Samson Ayokunle would attend the meeting.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“Imo is hosting CAN for the first time, and this is very significant to us, especially as it is coming under my leadership, I have brought CAN to limelight and I thank the executive governor for hosting us.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We have 105 clerics who would be at a close door meeting with the leadership of CAN to deliberate on Nigeria’s insecurity challenges,spiritual wellbeing of the church,political situation in the country and others.”

He also said the constitution of CAN which allows for a five-year tenure of leadership would also be discussed even as he encouraged politicians to emulate the association on its tenure duration.