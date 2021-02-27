Proprietors of mission secondary schools and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, rejected the approval of hijab wearing in mission schools by the Kwara State government.

The state government had on Thursday last week, granted approval for the wearing of hijab by students of grant-aided schools in the state.

In a communiqué read by Rev Victor Dada, the proprietors said: “CAN condemns the use of hijab in Christian mission grant-aided schools as this will cause discrimination in schools and allow terrorists to easily identify our children and wards.

It reads in part: “Christian mission grant-aided schools should be returned to the owners promptly as most of these schools have churches beside them and unnecessary trespass may lead to breakdown of law and order.

“Christian faithful should occupy all grant-aided schools. Christians should have a day for prayers and fasting for God to intervene in the imbroglio.

“We shall continue to interact and dialogue with the state government on the return of grant-aided schools to the proprietors.”