From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it is saddened by the demise of Emeritus Catholic Pontiff, Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday morning.

CAN described the late Pontiff as a great theologian whose life epitomised the balance of faith, reason and works in ways that positively influenced both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout the world.

Its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement paid tribute to Pope Benedict XVI whom he said, spent his days at the service of the Church, speaking to the hearts and minds of men with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth he possessed.

He said the late Pope also devoted his soul and intelligence to God for a more fraternal world and had died in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, a house dedicated to prayer and self-sacrifice within the walls of the Vatican Gardens.

The CAN President said it will be difficult to fill the shoes of the untiring efforts of the late Pope to find a common path in promoting peace and goodwill throughout the world which Pope Benedict XVI left behind, but CAN prays that God Almighty will continue to raise theologians like the late Pontiff who are committed to the defence of Christian faith.

He extended CAN’s condolences to his relatives, the Vatican, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) and all Catholic faithful in Nigeria and the rest of the world over this great loss.