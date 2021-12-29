From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Youth Wing, Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in collaboration with its Muslim counterpart, is poised to proffer solution to the spate of insecurity in the country.

National Chairman of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere said a peace summit is on the way, which its outcome will end security challenges and agitations in the country.

This is as he gave pass mark to Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, for the manner he has addressed the security threat in the state while commending him majorly for his initiative on road construction, youth employment, beautification of the state capital and technological development: “I encourage him to do more, let him bring more youths into his cabinet. I will not forget to advise him to move into the rural areas and construct good roads for them.”

Enwere who disclosed that a committee had been inaugurated to organise the summit explained that the frequent farmers-herders’ clashes, self-determination agitations, religious crises and their likes, would be priority for discussion.

He hinted that series of killings of youths in the country had spurred them to organise the summit, saying that the report would be presented to the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari for action: “We have lost so many youths in the guise of banditry, kidnapping and harassment from security agents, it’s giving us a lot of headache and government must do something fast about it. The youths being killed are supposed to be leaders of tomorrow, if this continues; I’m afraid there may be no youth to take over in future. We Christian youths, we are worried. That is why my administration has vowed to champion peace in Nigeria.

“We have setup a committee for a peace summit with our Muslim brothers and sisters, we are planning to have a dialogue with agitators in this country and proffer solution to some of these problems tearing us apart as a nation.

“We are collaborating with both Muslim and Christian clerics, we have written to them even governors, and other key stakeholders. After our deliberations, we would submit our report to the President, Ohanaeze, Afenifere and Arewa groups, if we do this, 60 to 70 percent of the problems would be solved.”