The two fiercest opposites in contemporary Nigeria are the APC and PDP, two political parties described by many as one and the same but differentiated by nomenclature.

It reminds one of the contrarieties between Esu and Orunmila, two gods of contrasting qualities that are inevitably intertwined on the Opon Ifa prognostic divination tray in the Yoruba spiritual system. It is rare to see two opposites find a common ground. But like the opposites we have highlighted above, the APC and PDP in a seldom moment of epiphany, through their different representatives agreed on a fact which every concerned citizen of this country will also agree with. Let us now scrutinize their point of agreement.

Nigeria was not working says APC, and PDP agrees totally that Nigeria is not working. Based on the submission of the two parties, the PDP, led by Atiku Abubakar has promised to get Nigeria working again. To some extent, the PDP campaign slogan of getting Nigeria working again is a germane corollary of a mutual agreement by the two contending parties that Nigeria is not and has not worked.

If Nigeria is not working, if Nigeria has not worked, what is the solution? It is only sensible for Nigerians to get together and ensure that their country works again. In this, the PDP campaign slogan finds much relevance. But how to get the country working again is the big question. What dimensions will the structure of the re-engineering of a country badly battered by misrule and a progressive rule of conquering take? That is the question that agitates the mind of those who agree that Nigeria is not working and needs to work again.

From the above analogy, the two political parties agree that we have always lived under a failed system in Nigeria, a system that never worked and as a result, we have inevitably found ourselves in a morass. It will be a herculean task to outline the failings of this country as a result of the systemic failure we have witnessed over the years. That the two contending political parties will agree that our country has never worked is a testimony to the poverty accolade deridingly attributed to Nigeria. However, what do we do to those who have benefitted immensely from the failed system in our country?

How do we reconcile the fact that some political gladiators who pose as agents of change and agents of a New Nigeria today benefitted from heist and filthy lucre while in public office in the past? Although Nigeria has forged ahead in the midst of serial plundering of her economy, in the continual laceration of her potential, in the domination and production of more poor people over the years, the present condition calls for concern and in this we must think of Nigeria working again.

However, if the two leading political parties, by their admission agree that Nigeria is not working, it does give credence to the campaign slogan of the PDP to get Nigeria working again. Do we continue to wallow in systemic failure or do we get it working again? What needs to be done if Nigeria must work again? What sacrifices need to be made, what gaps need to be closed?

For Nigeria to work again, there must a total restructuring of the entire country to revive confidence in the minds of those who have lost fate in the country. Restructuring will, to a large extent bring an end to incessant agitations from aggrieved regions of the country for sundry pacifications. When I say this, I have the South East in mind whose continued agitations for the actualization of Biafra have cost the country enormous material loss and embarrassment in the international community. I also have the restive Niger Delta youths in mind who believe that they have been shortchanged in the Nigerian project given that their region is the country’s cash cow.

For Nigeria to work again, federal appointments must not be skewed in favour of a section of the country in total exclusion of other sections. Public officers should not spend taxpayers’ money to embark on medical tourism and all forms of jamboree abroad. Politicians who are indicted in public office should not be allowed to shamelessly cross over to another political party to perpetuate their unconscionable attitude.

Going forward, any indicted politician should be barred from participating in the political process. For Nigeria to work again quota system should be totally abolished. The existing lopsided revenue formula where the hen that lays the golden egg is cheated in favour of the cock that wallows in daily frolicking should be obliterated from our national calendar.

For Nigeria to work again, the monster of corruption must be dealt with. It is clear to mortar and pestle that Nigeria’s biggest challenge over the years is dilapidating corruption, public officers abusing their offices by stealing or diverting public funds for their own use. Corruption has become the biggest economic sabotage in Nigeria and many believe that once the monster is tamed, Nigeria will be on the part of recovery.

For Nigeria to work again, no former governor should be allowed to contest for the Senate or House of Representatives. It simply does not make sense that after a governor has served his state for eight years, he will aspire to go to the senate. What, in good conscience will be his business in the Senate? It is either to continue to live under immunity to evade corruption probe or to just acquire more wealth seeing that Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest earning legislators in the world.

For Nigeria to work again, the educational sector must be revisited and thoroughly overhauled. This should be one of the biggest concerns of the new administration. The Nigerian educational system is in dire comatose, from poor funding, poor remuneration of lecturers, poor infrastructure in the universities and other tertiary institutions. Any country that wants to make progress must invest heavily in the educational sector.

The Nigerian educational sector is in grave danger and by implications, the future of all young people is also in grave danger. Therefore, to get Nigeria working again, the educational sector will have to be re-aligned in a positive direction so that youths can attain quality education and desist from certificate forgery which has been a major concern in public service recently.

If Nigeria must work again, it goes without saying that the confidence of millions of youths in Nigeria must be revalidated because the Nigerian youth has completely lost hope in the Nigerian project. The new leadership must develop a program to care for its youths, create employment opportunities and avenues for entrepreneurship to thrive. Employment must be seen to be created and not imagined to be created.

For Nigeria to work again, the youths of the land must have direction, hope and confidence in the government of the day. Although there is no perfect country anywhere in the world, Nigeria will be on the part of recovery if the new leadership shows commitment to the issues highlighted above.

