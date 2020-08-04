Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Two umbrella body of major faith in Nigeria, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), have registered their displeasure with the state of security in Nigeria, particularly the recent activities that led to lost of hundreds of lives.

Speaking under the platform the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), leaders of the both faith challenged Federal Government to quickly change its approach to issue of the rise in insecurity to avoid unfriendly reactions of Nigerians.

They condemned the terrorists’ attacks on innocent citizens in the north east part of Nigeria, and the various criminal activities in the various parts of the country, registering its concerns that the threats and killings are fast spreading across other parts of the country.

They particularly asked the security agents to mop up arms and ammunitions in wrong hands, particularly criminals, and ensure a complete stop to the proliferation of all forms of arms and light weapons that are being used by criminals to terrorize, destroy lives and property.

Co-chairmen of NIREC, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of NSCIA, Sa’ad Abubakar; and CAN President, Rev. Sampson Ayokunle, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, by the Executive Secretary of NIREC, Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, said they are constrained to call on the government to provide security for the Nigerians.

They made reference to a recent statement credited to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, during his Sallah homage to the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, in which he told the governor that people of Borno are no longer safe due to increasing activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

He appealed that Maiduguri, in particular should not be allowed to be run over by the insurgents who have been throwing mortals there, killing people, which is a pointer to the sorry state of security in the state and beyond.

The religious leaders reminded the government that, over the past few days, over 76 people have been killed in Sabon Birni Local Government of Sokoto State; RuwanTofa Dansadua district in Zamfara State; Zagon Kataf Local Government Area in Kaduna State; Bethel Baptist Church Aguda-Dauruwan, Kogi State, and the attack on the convoy of the Borno State Governor, at Baga.

“These situations and the likes are of grave concern to NIREC. In addition to that, the unabated carnages leave the citizens in the affected states of complete despair as economic activities are almost paralyzed,” they said.

NIREC, thus said it’s therefore constrained once again to call on the government at all levels to take security as a top priority for every Nigerian, and they must double up their efforts of securing the lives and property of the citizens.

It challenged security agents to fish out the criminals so they can face justice. In addition to that, they must mop up arms and ammunitions in wrong hands, particularly criminals and ensure a complete stop to the proliferation of all forms of weapons that criminals use to destroy lives and property.