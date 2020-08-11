Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and theb Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) have commended the Federal Government for ensuring the country was among the nations that have ratified the United Nations (UN) treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

Speaking under the umbrella of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), the two major religious bodies recognised the commitment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards the successful ratification of the UN treaty.

Co-Chairman of the NIREC, Presidents of CAN and NSCIA, Dr. Samson Ayokunle and Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, in a statement released on their behalf in Abuja, yesterday, by NIREC Executive Secretary, Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, demanded that the Federal Government set aside a day to remember all the victims that have been killed by terrorists, bandits and all forms of criminals in Nigeria, and also compensate the displaced victims of violence and insecurity for them to return to their native land.

They also asked the government to provide adequate security for Nigerians to enjoy peaceful coexistence irrespective of tribe, political affiliation and religion.

“As the world marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Nigeria, Ireland and Niue have been chosen to remember the victims and honour the survivors in the most meaningful way possible by taking actions to ban and eliminate these weapons of mass destruction for good. While we congratulate Nigerians and the Federal Government for this bold step at the International level, we once again call on government at all levels to sign into law the prohibition of proliferation of arms and ammunition in Nigeria.”