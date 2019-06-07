ghomuaye Lucky, Benin

‎A non-governmental organisation, Change Advocates of Nigeria, (CAN), has passed a vote of confidence on the National Working Committee, (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress led by its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole for leading the party aright.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the national coordinator of the group, Comrade Osanieye Ikpomwonba and made available to newsmen in Benin.

“We passed a vote of confidence on the National Working Committee of the APC led by its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and we also challenge them to be above board, ensuring equity, justice and reward to every single member of the party for posterity sake,” the statement said.

It warned those calling for the resignation of Oshiomhole to desist, saying that such moves will distract the party from focusing on how to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“We strongly advise those calling for the resignation of the dynamic chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams, Aliyu Oshiomhole, to desist from it because such moves will heat up the polity.

“It will also distract the party from focusing on how to reward Nigerians for their full support to the APC-led federal government under the leadership of Mr. President,” the statement added.

It, however, said the party is not against constructive criticism as such will help move the nation forward.

“The focal point of true party faithful should be how to suggest, initiate, reach out positively, criticize policies and programmes of the government in its drive at taking Nigeria and her people to the next level of democratic tolerance, good governance, accountability, anti- corruption war, improved power distribution and youth empowerment.”

On the debate over which part of the country should produce the president in 2023, the statement said 2023 is still a long way for anybody or region to start agitating or planning which zone will produce the next president, adding that such agitation could derail the government of the day from achieving its vision of uplifting the lives of Nigerians.