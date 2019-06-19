Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, has been re-elected for another tenure.

He got 59 votes to defeat his closest rival, Caleb Ahima, who polled 44 votes; in a keenly contested election that was conducted by the Bishop Hassan Kukah-led electoral panel.

The 104 members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of CAN participated in the exercise.

Ahima, according to the CAN constitution, automatically becomes the vice president. He is expected to replace the immediate past vice president, Prof. Joseph Otubu.

Ayokunle’s media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, confirmed the development in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday.

Bishop Kukah, in his speech, charged the new CAN leadership to work for the unity of the Body of Christ in Nigeria and speak truth to power; without being antagonistic towards government.

On his part, Ayokunle promised to carry the leadership of CAN along, in all his decisions and actions, and, to also, work together with his new deputy.

He charged church leaders to avoid contradicting the position of CAN on national issues.

Ayokunle added: “We are one but our actions must show that. I advised all our leaders to emulate Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who said he does not need to be speak on any issue once CAN President has spoken over it.”