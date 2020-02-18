Tony Osauzo, Benin

National President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Peter Ayokunle, yesterday, called for unity among Christians in the midst of attacks from suspected terrorists, armed bandits and other violent crimes against Christians.

He made the call in Benin City, when he supervised the conduct of elections into the state executive committee of the state chapter of the association.

Ayokunle, who was repre sented by a National Director from the headquarters, Bishop (Dr) Stephen Adegbite, accompanied by other national officers, including the South-South chairman of the association, Archbishop Ige Israel, said Christians have no option than to remain united.

He also urged the Edo State chairman, Oyenude Kure to ensure his second term is more productive and close ranks with his members and leaders.

“The body of Christ must remain one, unity is not negotiable because God has been faithful. The leadership of CAN is always under threat but it must ensure unity because we have our members all over the country.

“We were going to Maiduguri last Easter with our president, but God designed it to save us. Our vehicle broke down on the road and we had to take three taxis to our destination, they (terrorists) laid ambush expecting to see CAN vehicle and then attack only for them to hear that we have arrived our destination, they killed 31 people that night for missing their target with our president on board the vehicle. So what else do we need that remain united and work together?”

The South-South Chairman, Ige, urged Kure to see his re-election as the will of God. What I see here is that your people want to be carried along in all that they do, there must be continuous communication because it seemed communication between you and them is lacking. You must always reach out to all the blocs through their leaders”, he admonished.

However, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has called on leaders in the country to unite to ensure the security and welfare needs of the people are adequately met.

He said Nigeria is at a point where the provision of infrastructure alone by government cannot sufficiently address the underlying cause of growing insecurity and illiteracy in the country.

He spoke at the 60th birthday celebration of Governor Nasir El-rufai and Presentation of the book “These Times: Selected Writings and Speeches by Nasir El-rufai” in Kaduna on Monday.“Those of us in leadership positions, we know what we need to do. We need to have the courage and commitment and sustain them.

“Nigeria is at a crossroad, and more than ever now require the unity of the people. The issues bedeviling Nigeria today requires that all leaders, at all levels and in all parts of Nigeria need to come together.

“What we need is not only infrastructure, but we need the capacity building of the people. In this part of the country, this report has been consistent and apparently, little has been done to reverse it”, the Senate President lamented.

Lawan, therefore, called on the federal government to immediately introduce policies that would return the over thirteen million out-of-school-children back to school, so as to curb the rising number of illiteracy in Nigeria.

He said the report of 13 million or 14 million out-of-school children mostly in the north is dangerous for the country.