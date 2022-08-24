From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Daniel Okoh has emphasized that the future of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country is in the hands of God.

The CAN President stated this when he donated relief materials to IDPs in Benue State yesterday as a way of cushioning the effect of the hardship they were going through.

The CAN President’s delegation from the Christ Holy Church which was led by Chinedu Odiokwu and the leader of the Makurdi district of the Church, Pastor Ambrose Ezeudena.

The delegation presented the relief materials to the State Chairman of CAN, Rev. Akpen Leva, who in turn, handed them over to representatives of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Comfort Aluga for onward distribution to the IDPs.

Speaking during the short handing over ceremony, Rev. Leva thanked the CAN President for his benevolence and magnanimity recalling that he had earlier visited the IDPs camp and donated relief materials to them.

“The CAN President visited few days ago and promised that he would come again and he has come again with 100 bags of 50kg of rice”.

Leva noted that the Christ Holy Church (CHC) has always been proactive in everything they do and encouraged the IDPs and the entire Christian community in the state to pray for the CAN President and the CHC to enable them continue with the life saving programmes.

On his part, leader of the delegation, Chinedu Odiokwu, while handing over the relief materials, assured the IDPs that the camp was not their permanent place of abode expressing the hope that they would certainly return to their ancestral homes one day.

Responding, representative of SEMA, Comfort Aluga, commended the CAN President for the gesture and promised that the items would be equitably distributed for the benefit of the IDPs at the Daudu IDP camp 3, in Guma local government area of the state.