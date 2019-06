Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, has been re-elected for another tenure.

He polled 59 votes to defeat his closest rival Caleb Ahima, who polled 44 votes in a keenly contested election.

His media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, confirmed the development in a Facebook post and promised to provide more details in a statement.

More details later..