From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter, has visited and provided succour to displaced women, children and the aged who were shattered by the recent security breach at Jebbu Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The CAN Chairman, Rev Fr Polycarp Lubo, who led the delegation, presented food items, clothes, blankets and other relief materials to cushion the hardship confronting the people.

Rev Lubo, who addressed the survivors at ECWA Church Bishara 1, Miango, encouraged them to forgive their aggressors but remained vigilant and report suspicious movement around their communities for swift action.

He said the items presented include maize, rice, oil, soap and clothes for the vulnerable persons which were put together by different CAN Blocs in the state to address the plights of the people.

‘We have come as a Christian body in unity to support the victims of attacks in the community. In every situation that we found ourselves in, God has asked us to give thanks; but is it sad that some have lost their lives, some have been injured and are still in the hospital and many have been displaced including women and children.

‘We want the survivors to accept what has happened to them so that they can find peace in their hearts. They also have to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness so that they will have inner healing for themselves.

‘This is because if you don’t forgive, you create room for vengeance, if you don’t forgive, you create room for retaliation, if you don’t forgive, you create room for attacks, so when you forgive, you will have peace of the mind and you will have hope in Christ.’

The Gamai All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders and Stakeholders Forum meanwhile applauded the CAN and Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) for their critical role in calming fried nerves during the violent attacks in the state.

Chairman of the Forum, Miskoom Kevin Kwaplong, briefing reporters in Jos, commended the security agencies for their doggedness in discharging their constitutional responsibility for saving lives and property.

‘We call on Plateau people to set aside political, religious and ethnic differences in times like this so that together we can build a Plateau of our dream.

Kwaplong commended Governor Simon Lalong for his proactive and swift response to security issues in the state and urged Government to decisively invoke its powers as it continues to work in synergy with security agencies in protecting lives and properties.

‘Government should also ensure that perpetrators of violence are brought to book towards averting future occurrences. We implore all citizens to embrace peace, maintain vigilance and give support to the government in its efforts to sustaining peace, development and progress in the state.’

