David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Anambra chapter, has raised the alarm over what it described as distribution of almajiris from Kano to other parts of the country.

The body in a statement by Rev. Dr. Ndubuisi John, wondered the reason behind such act considering its health and security implications.

The body alleged that most of the Almajiris sent to Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna states from Kano were carriers of the deadly virus.

The statement partly read: “In as much as we commiserate with Kano State over the loss of their loved ones to mysterious deaths and COVID-19, we still want to know, what in the world, could be the cogent excuse from Kano State to permit trailers loaded with human beings, many of them Coronavirus carriers, to leave Kano borders and cross over to sister states to penetrate their cities.

“Could this be a palliative measure to decongest the Coronavirus from suffocating its orbits? Can any blind man in Nigeria deny knowledge of the horrifying jingles of COVID-19 in Nigeria and globally?

“Can the deaf and dumb men and women deny not to have seen the masses in the streets of the cities of Nigeria putting on face masks, washing hands and using sanitisers? Would the elite claim ignorant of the Federal Government’s efforts in proffering measures in combating this horrible and deadly virus in the country?

“Therefore, I do seek admissible reasons beyond reasonable doubts that will justify Kano State’s distributing Almajiris, many of them Coronavirus carriers to infect other innocent citizens in various states of the country.

“Most of the Almajiris sent to sokoto and Jigawa from Kano were positive for the virus. Those also sent to Kaduna State were also carriers of the deadly virus. Two days ago, Kogi State was lamenting over a trailer load of the Almajiris sent to camp in their land. This has raised a very serious alarm.

“On May 15, a national daily carried the news of an intercepted trailer load with cows and Almajiris from Kano to Lagos State. And who knows how many of them were positive for the virus. Imagine the havoc it would have caused if they had entered the city of Lagos without the security intervention at the Lagos border.”