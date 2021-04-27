Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akwa Ibom chapter, has given Governor Udom Emmanuel, a pat on the back for the laudable projects and far-reaching programmes he undertook since assuming office in 2015.

CAN, during a meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, said it was imperative that the landmarks recorded under Emmanuel be so recognised to give him the fillip to do more before handing over the baton in 2023.

The clergymen said Emmanuel enjoyed unalloyed support for the breathtaking projects already completed as well as many others currently going on in every nook and cranny of the state, even as they prayed that the state be bequeathed with a worthy successor in 2023 to build upon current and clearly-seen achievements.

Re-elected as the governor of Awa Ibom State in 2019, Emmanuel’s outstanding accomplishments have enjoyed rave reviews overtime from stakeholders across the state.

The body said Emmanuel administration has touched virtually all sectors of the state’s economy, including aviation, commerce, agriculture, sports, industrialisation as well as provision of infrastructural facilities

CAN Chairman in the state, Ndueso Ekwere, led the body during the meeting.

In the same vein, a similar solidarity by notable religious leaders under the auspices of Akwa Ibom Spiritual Fathers of Faith, led by former CAN national president and Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church, Sunday Mbang, who last year commended Emmanuel over his administration’s drives towards sustainable development.