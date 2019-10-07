Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group under the auspices of Change Advocate of Nigeria, (CAN), has rallied support for the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki while calling on those instigating a parallel force to sheath their swords for the overall interest of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued and jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Osareniye Ikponmwonba and Secretary, Comrade Valentine Ogedegbe and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

The statement expressed confidence in the job done thus far by Obaseki.

The statement reads in part: “We are all witnesses to the mandate given to Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki by the same party (APC) and the general Edo people. He has indeed raised the bar of good governance and development of the state from November 2016 till date in the area of education reform, infrastructure, agriculture, administration and investment.”

It would be recalled that, a parallel-group and aggrieved members of the ruling party in the state had recently rejected the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki.”

The statement by the EPM and its aggrieved members drew condemnation across the party and loyalists to the governor.

The statement also said the party should unite and avoid the campaign of calumny.

“The watchword for the party in Edo State at this time should be to unite, lobby, and canvass within itself ahead of the governorship election.

“The campaign of calumny and hatred being sponsored against the performing APC governor which has become the habits of acclaimed Edo Peoples Movement is unacceptable,” the statement maintained.

The group commended Obaseki for emerging the best serving governor who has turned educational fortunes to opportunities.