Kano State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has vehemently rejected the call to include additional Shariah clauses into the nation’s constitution.

Chairman of the association in the state, Revd Samuel Adeyemo disclosed this in a statement at weekend where he said that the Shariah law already in the constitution was enough for a secular state like Nigeria.

According to him, individual states could adopt the Shariah law at their state level but its application must be limited to Muslims alone and should on no account be applicable to non Muslims.

The statement held that “the utterance of the CJN came as a great shock to us considering his lofty position and the nature of the meeting and audience he was speaking at: 20th Annual Judges conferences at ABU in Zaria

“The CJN should know that Nigeria is a secular nation and so her constitution must not be in any way tilted to side one religion. One begins to imagine the motive of the CJN. Is he working on the script of a certain artar to plunge Nigeria into religious crisis?

” While the other FAITH and the other parts of the nation are trying as much as possible to go along with the president on the lopsidedness of his various political national appointments, this utterance of the CJN is trying to scratch the heal wounds open to life again,” said the statement

“We therefore call on the CJN to know that he is the CJN of Nigeria and not of religion and must respect and uphold in utmost esteem the secularity of Nigeria and not to promote any religion at the expense of others and to the detriment of the peace and unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians in all the geopolitical zones.

“We are very sure the CJN knows the position of the nation’s constitution in Section 10 of the constitution of the Federall Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended prohibits STATE religion that &NO STATE OR FEDERATION SHALL ADOPT A RELIGION AS IT’S OWN&.

“Thus calling for more Sharia clauses in the nation’s constitution as suggested by the CJN is like Islamizing NIGERIA which is a secular state with different RELIGIOUS practices, OR IS THIS THE MOTIF OF THE CJN?*

“The call for constitutionalising Sharia is unnecessary and an attempt to heat up the polity. This is a regional affair and should never in any way be made to become additional law in the nations constitution. Individual states can adopt Sharia law at the state level but that will bind only Muslims and not non Muslims and other necessary inhabitants of that state which include indigenes”

“CAN in KANO is committed to prayers for the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria and our dear state hence we take exception to anyone no matter the status and position to be working inimical to this prayers that God has answered and is answering by keeping Nigeria as one”.