From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has rejoiced with the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and the entire Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

CAN, in a statement by its Secretary General, Joseph Daramola, congratulated Muslims on the end of the Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the month during which Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset.

He said: “Since the month, among other things, aimed to purify the soul and bring the individual closer to God, we urge you all to abide with the teaching and the principles of Ramadan in your daily activities.

“We know that it is those who fight and kill on religion basis that are largely responsible for the unending killings and abductions in the country.

“It is these pseudo-Muslims who are slaughtering fellow human beings and burning down worship and market places, all in the name of God who is peace personified. We are praying for their repentance.”

He said that CAN leadership will not cease having dialogues on peace and unity with the leadership of NSCIA at the forum provided for us by the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

“In the same vein, we call on the Federal government to reconsider the de-radicalising and rehabilitating of the arrested and the surrendered terrorists simply because it seems the programme considered laudable is becoming counterproductive.

“Once again, CAN rejoices with our Muslim counterparts and we pray that their prayers and restraints during the month will not be in vain,” he added.