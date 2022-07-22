From Fred Ezh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it would soon issue directive to its members on what to do during the forthcoming 2023 general elections, especially at the presidential level.

It also registered its discontent with decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to field candidates from same religion, Muslim-Muslim, for the presidential elections inspite of several concerns raised by CAN and other stakeholders.

The umbrella Christian body dissociated itself from the drama that happened at the unveiling of the vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement, yesterday, said those who presented themselves at the event as church leaders are ‘unknown clerics’ and not known to CAN.

He warned against such practices going forward, for whatever reason including political or otherwise.

“We are shocked, disappointed and worried about the desperation of some politicians who once claimed that Christians do not matter in governance and politics of Nigeria, but went to hire some unknown ‘bishops, pastors and priests’ to impersonate the leadership of CAN in their political meeting.

“This is totally unacceptable, reprehensible, unprecedented and ungodly. If they are saying Christians have no electoral values why impersonating them in their meetings?

We are throwing their principals and sponsors into the court of conscience.”

He said the actions of the people have shown who they are to the public and what they are capable of doing.

“We are asking political parties not to ignore religious sensibilities and sensibilities of the people especially in today’s Nigeria when Christians are becoming endangered species daily.

“Our quest is within the constitutional requirements and ignoring it is akin to trampling on the Constitution especially the Federal Character Act. At the fullness of time, we will direct our members nationwide on how to use their PVCs come 2023.”