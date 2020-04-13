Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said the lockdown has affected many businesses and made the citizens vulnerable and expecting palliatives.

According to Primate Elisha Akinsulere, CAN Chairman, Ondo South Senatorial District in Okitipupa, many Nigerians are hungry because of the lockdown.

He called for sharing of palliatives should be devoid of sentiments – ethnic, religious and political.

“We learnt that the government is sharing palliatives to vulnerable citizens; millions are yet to benefit from these palliatives and cash transfer. Nigerians are hungry and need palliatives to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

“Ethnic, religious and political sentiments should not be introduced in the process because we are one.We appeal to the government to ensure that its officials uphold accountability and transparency in the distribution process for more Nigerians to benefit,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray against the COVID-19 pandemic, avoid gatherings, maintain social distancing and adhere strictly to government precautionary measures, including staying at home, aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the South East Chairman of CAN, Bishop Goddy Okafor, has expressed concerns over the shutdown of churches.

In a statement, yesterday, he said worship centres should not remain closed forever as it remained a place of hope for the people as every other solution to the pandemic seemed elusive.

“From the feelers around the globe, it is quite glaring that the solution to this global problem lies in God’s hands. While we appreciate the efforts being in place by various governments of the world to solve this problem, we must say that God must be resorted to at this point in time.

“We have seen that even the so-called world powers have melted in the face of this epidemics. This leaves us with one option – to seek the face of God as a people.”