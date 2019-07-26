The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been urged to continue to emphasise holiness for the clergy as a sure way of weeding weeds from chaffs among its rank and file.

This was the submission of Minister in Charge and Chairman of Lagos Join District Council of Sacred Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Elder Apostle Bola Odubela, while briefing newsmen ahead of the dedication of the new cathedral of El-Bethel Shiloh, at Agege area of Lagos State.

Elder Odubela, who condemned denigration of the name of God with their amoral behaviours, believed that the Christian body in the country needed to do more in sanitising the body of Christ in Nigeria.

He was reacting to questions of increased cases of alleged rape cases against some men of God in the country.

He also enjoined political leaders in the country to do more to foster unity among the component units in the country.

The clergy also used the occasion to commend the Muslim community in Agege area, saying that the church had enjoyed “very harmonious relationship” with every religious and cultural groups in the area.

Said he, “Le me also say that our political leaders have a major roles to play in fostering unity among the component units of this country by tempering their utterances and conduct and exhibiting the highest level of patriotism and altruism at all times.”

He also used the occasion to highlight some of the community social responsibility projects already carried out by the church one of which included the unveiling a N10 million pipe borne water constructed by the church which is aimed to serve members of the community for free.

He also mentioned that the church had, in the recent past, carried out other skill acquisition projects for deserving children of the less privileged in the community.

Elder Odubela also told the gathering that the church benefited immensely from the cordiality it has with other religious bodies in Agege especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) and the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria.

The soft-spoken clergy also urged residents of Lagos State to cooperate with the state government “by obeying environmental and traffic laws to make the state habitable and pleasurable for all of us. We should also support the state government by paying our taxes as at when due to enable the government provide adequately for its developmental projects.” he said.

The new edifice of El-Bethel Shilo Agege would be dedicated on Saturday by Supreme Head of the Cheerubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria His Most Eminence Solomon Alao. Expected at the event are Rev. Mother Esther Abimola Ajayi and Cardinal Omolaja Odumbaku, who would deliver the Word of God at the occasion.