Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Abia chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lauded the decision of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu not to make land available for Ruga.

It also called on the Federal Government to heed the voices of the people by rejecting the policy.

CAN stated this after its Central Assembly Meeting at the Christ Methodist Church, World Bank Housing Estate in Umuahia. State Chairman of CAN, Dr. Emmanuel Otutubuike Agomuo, who commended Governor Ikpeazu for rejecting the policy, advised the Federal Government against forcing states to implement the programme in whatever disguise.

He said the state has no land for meaningful development, and that the klittle it had could not be given out for Ruga.

“Abia State CAN is against any plans in any guise to force Ruga on the people. Christians are saying no to that. We advice individuals and community leaders against selling or giving out lands to strangers without liaising with the government,” said Agomuo.