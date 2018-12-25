Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State chapter, has enjoined Nigerians to work for peace and security during and after the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The chairman of the association, Reverend Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, gave the charge as part of his Christmas message to the people of Kano State and Nigerians in general.

He noted that Christmas is symbolises the love of God and His covenant to mankind, saying He gave His only begotten son in a human form to redeem mankind from all his predicaments.

He assured that “God will intervene in Nigeria’s multi-faceted problems and assuredly deliver Nigeria from all these problems…. Nigeria shall enjoy peace and tranquility before, during and after the forth coming election.

“May the fullness of His blessings come upon us this Christmas in Jesus name …. Christmas assures us that Nigeria’s problems are not out of God’s knowledge and God will not abandon us,’ he stated.

The clergy used the opportunity to condole the families of the officers of the Nigerian Army, who lost their lives in the course of the war against terror in the North East, urging God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We specially remember our gallant soldiers currently defending the nation in the North east,” he stated while praying that God would defend them and crown them with victory over the insurgents.