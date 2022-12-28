There is no justificatory aplomb to rationalize the illimitable upscale of Dr. Mike Adenuga’s expansively flourishing opulence other than the inimitability of his philanthropic footprints and compassion incomparability.

I make the ensuing avowals on authoritative and incontrovertible grounds of my experiential, occupational and testamentary audacities of his sanguineous beneficence over the years. I have the strong conviction and visionary insight that there can never be another man as this in the currency of this generation.

As the year caresses its end, I have the privileged opportunity and copious reasons to celebrate an African icon whose passion for existential interventions in uplift of humanity—across the board—remains unparalleled globally. Therefore, he is my Man of the Year, in popular parlance.

How many genuine multi-billionaires in the world today will, at this time of the year, remember the less-privileged, the needy and the poor in the society? This is what The Bull did early last week, as he had always done in previous years. Last Monday, Otunba (Dr.) Mike Adenuga (Jr.) GCON, CSG, CdrLH, sent to me a golden Christmas card with a mouth-watering, bewildering, and life-changing ‘attachment’ that some of us are now used to! You need to imagine the excitement and feverishness that trailed the information and receipt of the package personalized by his card and romantic handwriting.

What amazes me most is that the beneficiaries of the continual doses of his largesse cannot, in any way, show appreciation, let alone reciprocity because our benefactor does not need such expressions of gratitude. In fact, I understand that he gets upset when such gifting is noised through any form of acclaim, worse of all publicly as I am doing here at my own risk! In any case, what can anyone do for this liberator of the innumerability of mankind? Only God can recompense him.

What dazzles me most is the chemistry of Dr. Adenuga’s philanthropic engagements. God, in demonstration of His almightiness, faithfulness and supremacy, keeps giving the Great Guru the sovereignty over wealth interminably. How else can anyone explain the geometric rise and superlative success of our man’s entrepreneurial involvements that axphyxatingly subjugate competition in all spheres like a behemoth?

The indefatigability of Chairman Unlimited is such that his transformative contributions to society generally—not just through the instrumentality of entrepreneurship—have become endlessly invaluable. It is astounding that the people’s benefactor is much more diligent than those of us in the battlefield against poverty!

My crystal ball tells me that this our mentor will, most likely, not retire from industrial activism until he is 100 years old because of his passion for holistic quintessence in the totality of life! In case you didn’t know, this is the best Chairman in the universe running an exponential conglomerate of blue-chip institutions traversing banking, oil, gas and telecoms—onshore and offshore.

I will not be among those who wish one of the greatest achievers of our time prosperity! This leader of leaders and Chairman of chairmen has already conquered prosperity, if you get my drift. What this accomplished mogul whose epochal journey to optimal heights of earthly paradise is instructive and typifies summit success needs are supplications for divine health and more intellect for revolutionary enterprise and topmost sustenance of his wealth firmament.

This chairman of Conoil PLC symbolizes astuteness and doggedness in all departments of life. His resolution paradigm and success profile in and out of business are hallmarks of a man determined, ab initio, to make a difference in the signposts of existential humanism. This explains his unflinching belief in the possibility of everything. He gets enraged when you exhibit pessimism on anything at meetings—I should know full well, having worked as a public relations manager in Globacom amid fond memories and nostalgia as I recall this.

At times, I am compelled to marvel at Dr. Adenuga’s inelastic strings of achievements and services to humanity, all of which speak volumes and are not in the public domain. This is so because this Adonis is an introvert, a recluse of reserved gentility and most of all abhors undue attention to his personality. It is this attitudinal disposition that fuels permissive ignorance about his personage, massive philanthropy and profuse interventions nationwide!

A man who swims in inspirational mentoring, innovation, novelties and visions, all his activities seem dedicated to evolutionary betterment of life in all its ramifications. His legacies remain inerasable till eternity. The deafening applause for his eventful years can never be pigeon-holed, just as the light he has lit cannot be blown off by the wind, let alone by any detractor—yes, some envious and jealous scoundrels who are negligibly marginal exist!

Chairman’s profound bouquet of compassion is unrivalled. Likewise his unbelievable statesmanship, confounding courage even in fatalistic circumstances or excruciating adversities, and exceeding commitment to mankind and country distinguish him incomparably.

I have the strong belief that the monumental strides of Nnam Ukwu will go on unabated as long as he is alive because of the passion with which he strives after pace-setting initiatives, always strategizing on issues of corporate leadership, institutional distinction and deep personal satisfaction for blazing trails. These are the things that give him joy—not necessarily financial accruals which, by the way, are overrunning the Bellisima waterfront like intermittent oceanic surges!

Something, somehow, tells me that Baba is godsend to humanity considering the lives he has touched and is still unwaveringly impacting on positively and resoundingly richly. And the more he engages in compassionate activities, the more blessings he receives from our Creator. On a personal note, I am a testament to the long chronicle of lives he has changed robustly. The multifarious proofs and evidence are available for inveterate unbelievers and mechanistic doubters. I am one of the signposts of Uncle Niyi’s lavish goodness. For him, to God’s glory, it is never excessive or superfluous because of the triple portion he gets on account of his regular eye-popping generosities.

Oga mi, your nobility, God’s exceptional interventions in your life and, above all, your enviable reputational affluence and perceptive realm are divined to perpetually flourish immeasurably.

You are already superlatively blessed. Happy New Year, sir! Longevity is my daily prayer for you. What else can I do for you in appreciation of your inexplicable love for me? Nothing that I know, for now! I’m still thinking.