The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State chapter, in conjunction with the Light of Peace for Africa Foundation, yesterday, said it has slated Wednesday, September16, 2020 for fasting and prayers for a peaceful election in the state with the theme: “The Unbeatable God”.

Chairman of the association, Bishop Oriname Oyonnude Kure, said this while briefing Journalists in Benin City ahead of the event.

He said the need for the heads of blocs and God-fearing people in the state to come together in one voice to seek the face of God to avoid bloodshed and violence before, during and after the election cannot be overemphasized because a peaceful election is critical for the destiny of the citizens of the state.

“CAN hereby calls on all churches, all pastors, all Christians, all God- fearing and all good people of Edo State for a one day prayer and fasting for peaceful election in Edo State.

The number one Christian leader of the state said the September 19 governorship election is “a very crucial moment in determining the destiny of the state bearing in mind the future of the state, the future of our children, our integrity, faith and for the sustainability of the developmental strides that have since placed the state in an enviable position in the comity of states of the Nigerian federation.”

Bishop Kure urged Christians and non Christians in the state to foster, promote and maintain peace in the land just as as he also tasked them to vote wisely and conscientiously on the day of the election without any fear.