The Christian Association of Nigeria, Cross River state chapter, has promised to partner with the Anti Tax Tax Agency in the area of sensitisation of members on tolls and levies.

Governor Ben Ayade three weeks ago inaugurated the State Anti Tax Agency to look into double taxation and illegal collection of tolls and levies from petty traders, small shops, and farmers.

Receiving the team during a courtesy visit and led by Bishop Emmah Isong in his office in Calabar on Tuesday, the Chairman of CAN, Most-Rev. Okon Bassey Ekpenyong, said the Christian body will partner with the agency and ensure it succeeds considering the enormous responsibilities it is carrying.

Ekpenyong said the Agency came in the nick of time when the citizens were crying of multiple levies and tolls and therefore enjoined them to leave abide board in discharge of their duties.

According to him, Governor Ben Ayade has listened to the cries of the poor by setting up the Agency but urged them to carry out enough campaigns to create awareness asthe people expect much from them.

He saìd: “We would take the messages and aims of the Anti Tax Agency our various churches and to our b

members across the state. We would always work together and continuously interface with the Agency to guarantee its success.

“So many companies have left the state due to taxation and with the caliber of people who are members and leading the Agency, I am confident of your success.”

He commended Governor Ayade for setting up such a sensitive agency and pledged that CAN would always collaborate with the governemnt to drive its policies and programmes.

Earler in his remarks, the Chairman of the Anti-Tax Agency, Bishop Emmah Isong, said illegal taxation is killing the State and they are out to work with government and other critical stakeholders to free business men in Cross River.