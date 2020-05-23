Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following the decision of the Benue State to reverse the order to reopen public places, the Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Christians in the state to respect state government’s directives by not opening their churches for worship as earlier announced.

Benue State CAN Chairman Reverend Akpen Leva, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun, said the directive followed the reversal of the decision of the state government which relaxed the lockdown a few days ago which entailed the reopening of the churches for worship.

Rev Leva noted that it was imperative for the Benue State Government to work closely with the Federal Government as well as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

‘To this end, I urge all the church leaders and ministers of the gospel to urge their congregations not to open their churches for worship as earlier announced,’ he stated.

The CAN Chairman encouraged Christians in the state to continue to pray and hold their services in their houses even as they continue to observe the health protocols in regard to the protection against infection and spread of COVID-19, including regular handwashing with soap, use of hand sanitisers, maintaining social distancing, avoiding handshakes and hugging.

He further assured that the Christian faithful in the state would be adequately informed about when churches would reopen when the situation improves.