Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to be firm in the implementation of the 2020 budget when passed into law to fight hardship and insecurity.

“The budget that was presented on Tuesday is a welcome development. This has never happened for a long time. Sometime, the budget is presented in December or January of the same year of expenditure but I must commend the president and his team who have worked hard.

“I call on President Buhari to be firm. Any minister that is not doing the right thing should be fired. What Nigerians are looking for is not long speech, what people need now is what they will eat.

“The president is no longer looking for election again, he should stand firm to ensure that the 2020 budget is implemented smoothly and to ensure that things go on well in the country.”

Rev. Pam said with the budget which has been presented early enough, Nigeria needed to learn how to come together to deliver good governance.

He explained that people in the grassroots dis not care about argument of political parties but have their hope on what will chase poverty, hardship and insecurity away in their lives.

Rev. Pam who spoke in Jos described the clash between the Police and the Army as unhealthy for the country’s security.

“The president need to overhaul the entire security system and have regular security assessment and if possible employ discipline, nobody should just be allowed to bring his story of defence. No.”