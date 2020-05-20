Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imo State chapter, has advised the Federal Government to restructure its security apparatus to efficiently respond to the security challenges in the country.

Rev. Eches Divine Eches, who gave the advice in his acceptance speech as new state chairman of the association in Owerri, yesterday, decried the killing of Christians, especially in the North.

He opined that a proper restructuring of the security agencies would resolve the numerous security challenges in the country.

“We urge President Muhamadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, restructure the security in his government, I believe this is the only way this crisis and killing of Christians will stop. You can’t do the same thing often and expect a different result. You have to change gear; that is why I said the only way forward to stop this nonsense killing of people is by total restructuring of the security agencies in this country, Eches said.

CAN also appealed to President Buhari to totally relax the lockdown in states to allow for worship by the faithful.

“The church is not a place of contracting COVID-19, it’s a place of healing, government should have ensured the protocols are maintained and not to lockdown the church, it is not having a good effect. When you disconnect the people from God, the government pays for it and that is why you are seeing what is happening today,” Eches said.