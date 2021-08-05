The Plateau State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the military and other security agencies to end the circle of killings in Miango chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

Chairman of the association, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, made the call when the Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, visited him, yesterday, in Jos, the State capital.

Lubo decried the incessant attacks on innocent citizens and described the development as a huge set back to the peace process in the state.

“This circle of killings in Miango and other parts of the state is very worrisome to us as leaders.

“The killings, destruction of farmlands and houses is one too many. Destruction of farmlands, if not urgently checked, will lead to famine and hardships.

“This is why we are appealing to you and other security agencies to step up your game and end this menace,” he said.

Responding, Gen. Ali, who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said the visit was to familiarise himself and seek the prayers and support of the religious body, to succeed in his primary assignment.

He promised to deploy his wealth of experience to tackle the current security challenges in the state.

